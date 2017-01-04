Top Story
IEC chairman out of Gambia

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Alieu Momar Njai, chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), is currently out of The Gambia, sources informed this paper. Mr Njie...
Headlines
EFSTH receives medical items w...

Picture: The medical items being donated to the EFSTH
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The Rotary Club of Fajara in partnership with the Rotary Club of Royden Revolve in the UK, last Friday donated medical items worth about £15,000...
Ahmaddiyya New Year Message to...

Picture: Amir Baba F. Trawally
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuhu NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO THE NATION: PEACE, JUSTICE, TOLERANCE, FORGIVENESS AND RECONCILIATION. Fellow...
Residents of Brikama and environs pray for peace

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Some residents of Brikama and the satellite villages last Saturday December 31, 2016 observed prayer sessions, as many expressed concern and fear...
Gambia Association of Construction Consultants issues statement on result of 1st Dec 2016 presidential election OPEN LETTER TO OUT-GOING PRESIDENT, H. E. YAHYA A.J.J. JAMMEH BABILI MANSA

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The Gambia and Gambians are renowned and respected all over the world for the three cardinal principles of peace, patience and tolerance, hence the...
Jammeh reiterates call for fre...

Picture: President Jammeh
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
President Yahya Jammeh has reiterated his call for a fresh election, while delivering his traditional New Year message to the nation on state TV on...
National News
NACCUG trains board members on...

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The National Association of Co-operative Credit Union of the Gambia (NACCUG) last week held a two-day intensive training for its board members from...
Hands on Africa supports schoo...

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Hands on Africa, a UK-based charity, on Saturday, Christmas Eve, donated materials and food items including bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil...
Young Gambian lady’s dream of ...

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Twenty-two year old Marie Ndow’s dream of establishing her own cosmetics brand has come to reality when hundreds of cosmetics lovers converged at a...
Editorial

Quench the fear

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The nation has been gripped by fear as we count down to January 10 and 19, when the stalemate in our political journey is expected to be cleared. ...
Courts

IPO testifies in robbery trial

Wednesday, November 23, 2016
One detective Sultan Gibril Colley of Kanifing Estate Police Station Monday testified as a prosecution witness, in the ongoing criminal trial...
Sports
GPA eye spot in CAF Champions ...

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The Gambia’s league champions Gambia Ports Authority are eyeing a place in the group phase of the 2017 CAF Champions league after being paired with...
Blue Star chasing 1st win in G...

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Blue Star are chasing their first victory in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation second division league season following their woeful start to...
Late Modou Janneh Memorial intermediate Knockout semis scheduled for today

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The late Modou Janneh Memorial intermediate Knockout semifinal matches are slated for today, Wednesday 4 January 2016, at the Gunjur Nyamina Football...
Columns
