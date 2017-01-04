Menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Headlines
National News
Courts
Editorial
Sports
For the Records
Christian Panorama
About The Point Newspaper
Contact Us
Sign In
Book Review
Arts & Culture
Biblical Reflection
Muslim Hands
Health
She She She
Youth Forum
Opinion
Edit
-
Delete
Content List - Top Story
Top Story
IEC chairman out of Gambia
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Alieu Momar Njai, chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), is currently out of The Gambia, sources informed this paper. Mr Njie...
More Details »
Edit
-
Delete
Image - Global Properties
Edit
-
Delete
Content List - Headlines
Headlines
EFSTH receives medical items worth nearly D900,000
Picture: The medical items being donated to the EFSTH
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The Rotary Club of Fajara in partnership with the Rotary Club of Royden Revolve in the UK, last Friday donated medical items worth about £15,000...
More Details »
Ahmaddiyya New Year Message to the Nation
Picture: Amir Baba F. Trawally
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuhu NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO THE NATION: PEACE, JUSTICE, TOLERANCE, FORGIVENESS AND RECONCILIATION. Fellow...
More Details »
Residents of Brikama and environs pray for peace
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Some residents of Brikama and the satellite villages last Saturday December 31, 2016 observed prayer sessions, as many expressed concern and fear...
More Details »
Gambia Association of Construction Consultants issues statement on result of 1st Dec 2016 presidential election OPEN LETTER TO OUT-GOING PRESIDENT, H. E. YAHYA A.J.J. JAMMEH BABILI MANSA
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The Gambia and Gambians are renowned and respected all over the world for the three cardinal principles of peace, patience and tolerance, hence the...
More Details »
Jammeh reiterates call for fresh election, vows to defend Gambia
Picture: President Jammeh
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
President Yahya Jammeh has reiterated his call for a fresh election, while delivering his traditional New Year message to the nation on state TV on...
More Details »
Edit
-
Delete
Content List - National News
National News
NACCUG trains board members on performance Mgt
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The National Association of Co-operative Credit Union of the Gambia (NACCUG) last week held a two-day intensive training for its board members from...
More Details »
Hands on Africa supports school children
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Hands on Africa, a UK-based charity, on Saturday, Christmas Eve, donated materials and food items including bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil...
More Details »
Young Gambian lady’s dream of owning cosmetics brand realised
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Twenty-two year old Marie Ndow’s dream of establishing her own cosmetics brand has come to reality when hundreds of cosmetics lovers converged at a...
More Details »
Edit
-
Delete
Image - Trust Bank Ltd.
Edit
-
Delete
Content List - Editorial
Editorial
Quench the fear
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The nation has been gripped by fear as we count down to January 10 and 19, when the stalemate in our political journey is expected to be cleared. ...
More Details »
Edit
-
Delete
Content List - Courts
Courts
IPO testifies in robbery trial
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
One detective Sultan Gibril Colley of Kanifing Estate Police Station Monday testified as a prosecution witness, in the ongoing criminal trial...
More Details »
Edit
-
Delete
Content List - Sports
Sports
GPA eye spot in CAF Champions league group phase
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The Gambia’s league champions Gambia Ports Authority are eyeing a place in the group phase of the 2017 CAF Champions league after being paired with...
More Details »
Blue Star chasing 1st win in GFF 2nd division
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Blue Star are chasing their first victory in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation second division league season following their woeful start to...
More Details »
Late Modou Janneh Memorial intermediate Knockout semis scheduled for today
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The late Modou Janneh Memorial intermediate Knockout semifinal matches are slated for today, Wednesday 4 January 2016, at the Gunjur Nyamina Football...
More Details »
Edit
-
Delete
Image - Bayba
Edit
-
Delete
Html Script Box - Google Ad
Edit
-
Delete
Content List - Columns
Columns
GPA eye spot in CAF Champions league group phase
Blue Star chasing 1st win in GFF 2nd division
Late Modou Janneh Memorial intermediate Knockout semis scheduled for today
HOME AFFAIRS: My vision was clouded by Satan
BIBLICAL REFLECTIONS: MAKE THE WORD OF GOD YOUR STANDARD
NACCUG trains board members on performance Mgt
Hands on Africa supports school children
Young Gambian lady’s dream of owning cosmetics brand realised
Award holders train teachers on FGM
New Year’s Message 2017 – by The Most Reverend Hannah Caroline Faal-Heim, Presiding Bishop of The Gambia, The Methodist Church The Gambia
NEW YEAR MESSAGE 2017 FROM THE RT. REVEREND JAMES ALLEN YAW ODICO BISHOP ANGLICAN DIOCESE OF GAMBIA
IEC chairman out of Gambia
EFSTH receives medical items worth nearly D900,000
Ahmaddiyya New Year Message to the Nation
Residents of Brikama and environs pray for peace
Gambia Association of Construction Consultants issues statement on result of 1st Dec 2016 presidential election OPEN LETTER TO OUT-GOING PRESIDENT, H. E. YAHYA A.J.J. JAMMEH BABILI MANSA
Quench the fear
Our fate hangs in the balance
GFF conducts mid-term review
Actions to restart in domestic division league after Christmas, New Year’s break
Gunjur Sports Committee unveils Alasana Sanyang as SG
Youth Forum: Youth & Sports Minister tasks youths to move beyond current situation
FAO gives over D4.7m worth of fishing gears to communities, Fisheries Department
Jambanjelly celebrates Kwanzaa festival
YPM holds forum to accelerate FGM ban
Jammeh reiterates call for fresh election, vows to defend Gambia
President-elect Barrow responds to Jammeh’s New Year message
FJC SPEAKS ON THE POLITICAL IMPASSE IN GAMBIA
Three radio stations closed
Turo Darboe gives nearly half a million dalasis to institutions, individuals
Star GSM Communication celebrates its 5th Anniversary
FAO Country Director speaks on Int’l Year of Pulses
JAZZ APPRECIATION : CANNONBALL ADDERLY: The Unnoticed Saxophonist
Entertainment & Lifestyle: Don Entertainment to organise D60,000 mega dancing competition
GFF, club managers up for mid-term review today
Deeno Testimonial tourney final slated for today
PURIFICATION: Circumcision
Congo: The Epic History of a People by David van Reybrouck, book review
Grants to Gambia reduced by over 50%
Diverse religious leaders meet President-elect Barrow
Star GSM Company awards Point Newspaper
Barrow thanks Ebo Town, Says change has come
Foni Jarrol Coalition member clears the air
Wish all a Happy and Prosperous New Year
CHRISTMAS MESSAGE 2016:THE SIGNIFICANCE OF PEACE AT CHRISTMAS
Christmas Message 2016 from the Most Reverend Hannah Caroline Faal-Heim, Presiding Bishop of The Gambia, the Methodist Church The Gambia
GFF braces up for AGM Saturday
Bombada, Tallinding Utd strive to move from red zone in GFF 1st domestic league
Face of Jannehkoto set for January 7
Abuko Utd disgrace Future Bi in GFF 1st Women league
Edit
-
Delete
Html Script Box - Title
Edit
-
Delete
Html Script Box - Weather
Weather
Forecast
Satellite
Photos
Your weather just got better.
Edit
-
Delete
Html Script Box - Title