Cuba congratulates Gambia on the 55th Anniversary of its Independence

Cuban
President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a congratulatory message to his Gambian
counterpart, H.E. Adama Barrow, on the occasion of the 55th Anniversary of the
Independence of this West African Nation, to be celebrated tomorrow, February
18.
In
the note sent through Diplomatic channels, Diaz-Canel expresses to Barrow his
most cordial congratulations on the historic date, on behalf of the people and
the government of the Greater Antilles.
Also
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, H.E. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, sent a
congratulatory letter to his fellow in the Gambia, H.E. Mamadou Tangara, in
which he reiterates the willingness to continue expanding relations between the
two countries.
For
his part, the Ambassador of the Caribbean nation in this African state, Rubén
G. Abelenda, transmitted in an interview with the Gambian National Television
and Radio (GRTS), congratulations the Gambians on the occasion of its National
holiday.
Abelenda
stressed that the bilateral diplomatic ties, established just over 40 years ago,
live today one of its best moments.
He
concluded that Cubans and Gambians are united by blood, cultural ties, history,
but above all, there is plenty of mutual solidarity.