Vacancy Announcement 1

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional group of fifteen West African countries, founded in 1975. Its mission is to promote economic integration in all fields of economic activity, particularly industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial questions as well as social and cultural matters.
In January 2007, The Secretariat of ECOWAS, headquartered in Abuja, was transformed into a Commission to be headed by a President, assisted by a Vice President and seven Commissioners, with twenty-seven Directorates to be led by Directors, implementing programmes aligned with the organization’s objectives. As part of this integration process, ECOWAS is currently engaged in the implementation of a series of critical and strategic programmes, for which it wishes to recruit qualified and capable nationals of ECOWAS member-states into the following positions:
S/N
POST
DEPARTMENT
DIRECTORATE
GRADE
1
Director, Conference and Protocol
Administration & Finance
Conference & Protocol
D1
2
Director, Human Resources
Administration & Finance
Human Resources
D1
3
Director, Legal Affairs
Office of the President
Legal Affairs
D1
4
Director, Communication
Office of the President
Communication
D1
5
Director, Trade
Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism
Trade
D1
6
Director, Customs
Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism
Customs
D1
7
Director, Community Computer Centre
Office of the Vice President
Community Computer Centre
D1
8
Director, Early Warning
Political Affairs, Peace & Security
Early Warning
D1
9
Director, Peacekeeping and Regional Security
Political Affairs, Peace & Security
Peacekeeping and Regional Security
D1
10
Director, Agriculture and Rural Development
Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources
Agriculture and Rural Development
D1
11
Director, Water Resources Coordination Centre
Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources
Water Resources Coordination Centre
D1
12
Manager, ECOWAS Peace Fund
Office of the President
Peace Fund
P5
13
Principal Programme Officer, Environment
Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources
Environment
P5
14
Principal Programme Officer, Cultural Affairs
Human Development, & Gender
Education, Culture, Science & Technology
P5
15
Principal Programme Officer, Senior Law Enforcement Officer (Drug)
Human Development, & Gender
Gender, Youth & Sports, Drug Control
P5
16
Principal Programme Officer, Gender
Human Development, & Gender
Gender, Youth & Sports, Drug Control
P5
17
Principal Programme Officer, Administration and Finance
Human Development, & Gender
Youth & Sports
P5
18
Principal Programme Officer, Institutional Cooperation and Joint Secretariat
Macro-Economic Policy
Multilateral Surveillance
P5
19
Principal Programme Officer, Government and Real Sector
Macro-Economic Policy
Multilateral Surveillance
P5
20
Principal Programme Officer, Emerging and Developed Markets/Cooperation
Macro-Economic Policy
Private Sector
P5
21
Principal Programme Officer, Customs Procedure
Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism
Customs
P5
22
Principal Programme Officer, Electoral Assistance Unit
Political Affairs, Peace & Security
Political Affairs
P5
23
Principal Programme Officer, Relations with other ECOWAS Institutions
Office of the Vice President
Office of the Vice President
P5
24
Legal Adviser
Office of the President
Legal Affairs
P4
25
Programme Officer, Internet Services/Webmaster
Office of the Vice President
Community Computer Centre
P3
26
Administrative Officer, Transport
Administration & Finance
General Administration
P3
27
Accountant, Financial Reporting
Administration & Finance
Finance
P3
28
Accountant, Community Levy
Administration & Finance
Finance
P3
29
Human Resource Officer, Performance and Career Management
Administration & Finance
Human Resources
P3
30
Programme Officer, Monitoring and Evaluation (ECOWAP/PDDAA)
Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources
Agriculture & Rural Development
P3
31
Programme Officer, Social Affairs
Human Development, & Gender
Humanitarian & Social Affairs
P3
32
Programme Officer, Telecommunications, Networks and Applications
Infrastructure
Transport & Telecommunication
P3
33
Programme Officer, Petrol and Gas
Infrastructure
Energy
P3
34
Programme Officer, Energy Access and Energy Observation
Infrastructure
Energy
P3
35
Programme Officer, Harmonisation of Balance of Payment and Public Finance Statistics
Macro-Economic Policy
Research & Statistics
P3
36
Programme Officer, Agriculture, Industry, Energy, Environment Statistics and Poverty Statistics
Macro-Economic Policy
Research & Statistics
P3
37
Programme Officer, Permanent Rep & Special Rep Relations
Office of the President
External Relations
P3
38
Publication Officer
Office of the President
Communications
P3
39
Programme Officer, Free Trade Area
Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism
Customs
P3
40
Programme Officer, Process Management
Office of the Vice President
Strategic Management
P3
41
Programme Officer, Strategic Analysis
Office of the Vice President
Strategic Management
P3
42
Programme Officer, Performance Reports
Office of the Vice President
Monitoring & Evaluation
P3
43
Programme Officer, Information and Communication Technology
Office of the Vice President
Community Computer Centre
P3
44
Programme Officer, Standards
Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism
Industry & Mines
P3
45
Programme Officer, Security Sector Reform
Political Affairs, Peace & Security
Peace & Security
P3
46
Programme Officer, Small Arms
Political Affairs, Peace & Security
Small Arms Unit
P3
47
Programme Officer, Program Management
Political Affairs, Peace & Security
Early Warning
P3
48
Programme Officer, Tourism
Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism
Free Movement & Tourism
P3
49
Programme Officer, Trade Policy
Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism
Trade
P3
To know more about and apply for the above positions, interested ECOWAS citizens are advised to visit the official ECOWAS Website: www.ecowas.int.
In line with their desire to speed up and improve the recruitment process, the ECOWAS Commission will only accept online applications.