Vacancy Announcement 1

Thursday, October 11, 2012

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional group of fifteen West African countries, founded in 1975. Its mission is to promote economic integration in all fields of economic activity, particularly industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial questions as well as social and cultural matters.

In January 2007, The Secretariat of ECOWAS, headquartered in Abuja, was transformed into a Commission to be headed by a President, assisted by a Vice President and seven Commissioners, with twenty-seven Directorates to be led by Directors, implementing programmes aligned with the organization’s objectives. As part of this integration process, ECOWAS is currently engaged in the implementation of a series of critical and strategic programmes, for which it wishes to recruit qualified and capable nationals of ECOWAS member-states into the following positions:

S/N

POST

DEPARTMENT

DIRECTORATE

GRADE

1

Director, Conference and Protocol

Administration & Finance

Conference & Protocol

D1

2

Director, Human Resources

Administration & Finance

Human Resources

D1

3

Director, Legal Affairs

Office of the President

Legal Affairs

D1

4

Director, Communication

Office of the President

Communication

D1

5

Director, Trade

Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism

Trade

D1

6

Director, Customs

Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism

Customs

D1

7

Director, Community Computer Centre

Office of the Vice President

Community Computer Centre

D1

8

Director, Early Warning

Political Affairs, Peace & Security

Early Warning

D1

9

Director, Peacekeeping and Regional Security

Political Affairs, Peace & Security

Peacekeeping and Regional Security

D1

10

Director, Agriculture and Rural Development

Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources

Agriculture and Rural Development

D1

11

Director, Water Resources Coordination Centre

Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources

Water Resources Coordination Centre

D1

12

Manager, ECOWAS Peace Fund

Office of the President

Peace Fund

P5

13

Principal Programme Officer, Environment

Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources

Environment

P5

14

Principal Programme Officer, Cultural Affairs

Human Development, & Gender

Education, Culture, Science & Technology

P5

15

Principal Programme Officer, Senior Law Enforcement Officer (Drug)

Human Development, & Gender

Gender, Youth & Sports, Drug Control

P5

16

Principal Programme Officer, Gender

Human Development, & Gender

Gender, Youth & Sports, Drug Control

P5

17

Principal Programme Officer, Administration and Finance

Human Development, & Gender

Youth & Sports

P5

18

Principal Programme Officer, Institutional Cooperation and Joint Secretariat

Macro-Economic Policy

Multilateral Surveillance

P5

19

Principal Programme Officer, Government and Real Sector

Macro-Economic Policy

Multilateral Surveillance

P5

20

Principal Programme Officer, Emerging and Developed Markets/Cooperation

Macro-Economic Policy

Private Sector

P5

21

Principal Programme Officer, Customs Procedure

Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism

Customs

P5

22

Principal Programme Officer, Electoral Assistance Unit

Political Affairs, Peace & Security

Political Affairs

P5

23

Principal Programme Officer, Relations with other ECOWAS Institutions

Office of the Vice President

Office of the Vice President

P5

24

Legal Adviser

Office of the President

Legal Affairs

P4

25

Programme Officer, Internet Services/Webmaster

Office of the Vice President

Community Computer Centre

P3

26

Administrative Officer, Transport

Administration & Finance

General Administration

P3

27

Accountant, Financial Reporting

Administration & Finance

Finance

P3

28

Accountant, Community Levy

Administration & Finance

Finance

P3

29

Human Resource Officer, Performance and Career Management

Administration & Finance

Human Resources

P3

30

Programme Officer, Monitoring and Evaluation (ECOWAP/PDDAA)

Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources

Agriculture & Rural Development

P3

31

Programme Officer, Social Affairs

Human Development, & Gender

Humanitarian & Social Affairs

P3

32

Programme Officer, Telecommunications, Networks and Applications

Infrastructure

Transport & Telecommunication

P3

33

Programme Officer, Petrol and Gas

Infrastructure

Energy

P3

34

Programme Officer, Energy Access and Energy Observation

Infrastructure

Energy

P3

35

Programme Officer, Harmonisation of Balance of Payment and Public Finance Statistics

Macro-Economic Policy

Research & Statistics

P3

36

Programme Officer, Agriculture, Industry, Energy, Environment Statistics and Poverty Statistics

Macro-Economic Policy

Research & Statistics

P3

37

Programme Officer, Permanent Rep & Special Rep Relations

Office of the President

External Relations

P3

38

Publication Officer

Office of the President

Communications

P3

39

Programme Officer, Free Trade Area

Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism

Customs

P3

40

Programme Officer, Process Management

Office of the Vice President

Strategic Management

P3

41

Programme Officer, Strategic Analysis

Office of the Vice President

Strategic Management

P3

42

Programme Officer, Performance Reports

Office of the Vice President

Monitoring & Evaluation

P3

43

Programme Officer, Information and Communication Technology

Office of the Vice President

Community Computer Centre

P3

44

Programme Officer, Standards

Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism

Industry & Mines

P3

45

Programme Officer, Security Sector Reform

Political Affairs, Peace & Security

 Peace & Security

P3

46

Programme Officer, Small Arms

Political Affairs, Peace & Security

Small Arms Unit

P3

47

Programme Officer, Program Management

Political Affairs, Peace & Security

Early Warning

P3

48

Programme Officer, Tourism

Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism

Free Movement & Tourism

P3


49

Programme Officer, Trade Policy

Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism

Trade

P3

 

To know more about and apply for the above positions, interested ECOWAS citizens are advised to visit the official ECOWAS Website: www.ecowas.int.

In line with their desire to speed up and improve the recruitment process, the ECOWAS Commission will only accept online applications.