Vacancy Announcement 1

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional group of fifteen West African countries, founded in 1975. Its mission is to promote economic integration in all fields of economic activity, particularly industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial questions as well as social and cultural matters.

In January 2007, The Secretariat of ECOWAS, headquartered in Abuja, was transformed into a Commission to be headed by a President, assisted by a Vice President and seven Commissioners, with twenty-seven Directorates to be led by Directors, implementing programmes aligned with the organization’s objectives. As part of this integration process, ECOWAS is currently engaged in the implementation of a series of critical and strategic programmes, for which it wishes to recruit qualified and capable nationals of ECOWAS member-states into the following positions:

S/N POST DEPARTMENT DIRECTORATE GRADE 1 Director, Conference and Protocol Administration & Finance Conference & Protocol D1 2 Director, Human Resources Administration & Finance Human Resources D1 3 Director, Legal Affairs Office of the President Legal Affairs D1 4 Director, Communication Office of the President Communication D1 5 Director, Trade Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism Trade D1 6 Director, Customs Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism Customs D1 7 Director, Community Computer Centre Office of the Vice President Community Computer Centre D1 8 Director, Early Warning Political Affairs, Peace & Security Early Warning D1 9 Director, Peacekeeping and Regional Security Political Affairs, Peace & Security Peacekeeping and Regional Security D1 10 Director, Agriculture and Rural Development Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources Agriculture and Rural Development D1 11 Director, Water Resources Coordination Centre Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources Water Resources Coordination Centre D1 12 Manager, ECOWAS Peace Fund Office of the President Peace Fund P5 13 Principal Programme Officer, Environment Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources Environment P5 14 Principal Programme Officer, Cultural Affairs Human Development, & Gender Education, Culture, Science & Technology P5 15 Principal Programme Officer, Senior Law Enforcement Officer (Drug) Human Development, & Gender Gender, Youth & Sports, Drug Control P5 16 Principal Programme Officer, Gender Human Development, & Gender Gender, Youth & Sports, Drug Control P5 17 Principal Programme Officer, Administration and Finance Human Development, & Gender Youth & Sports P5 18 Principal Programme Officer, Institutional Cooperation and Joint Secretariat Macro-Economic Policy Multilateral Surveillance P5 19 Principal Programme Officer, Government and Real Sector Macro-Economic Policy Multilateral Surveillance P5 20 Principal Programme Officer, Emerging and Developed Markets/Cooperation Macro-Economic Policy Private Sector P5 21 Principal Programme Officer, Customs Procedure Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism Customs P5

22 Principal Programme Officer, Electoral Assistance Unit Political Affairs, Peace & Security Political Affairs P5 23 Principal Programme Officer, Relations with other ECOWAS Institutions Office of the Vice President Office of the Vice President P5 24 Legal Adviser Office of the President Legal Affairs P4 25 Programme Officer, Internet Services/Webmaster Office of the Vice President Community Computer Centre P3 26 Administrative Officer, Transport Administration & Finance General Administration P3 27 Accountant, Financial Reporting Administration & Finance Finance P3 28 Accountant, Community Levy Administration & Finance Finance P3 29 Human Resource Officer, Performance and Career Management Administration & Finance Human Resources P3 30 Programme Officer, Monitoring and Evaluation (ECOWAP/PDDAA) Agriculture, Environment & Water Resources Agriculture & Rural Development P3 31 Programme Officer, Social Affairs Human Development, & Gender Humanitarian & Social Affairs P3 32 Programme Officer, Telecommunications, Networks and Applications Infrastructure Transport & Telecommunication P3 33 Programme Officer, Petrol and Gas Infrastructure Energy P3 34 Programme Officer, Energy Access and Energy Observation Infrastructure Energy P3 35 Programme Officer, Harmonisation of Balance of Payment and Public Finance Statistics Macro-Economic Policy Research & Statistics P3 36 Programme Officer, Agriculture, Industry, Energy, Environment Statistics and Poverty Statistics Macro-Economic Policy Research & Statistics P3 37 Programme Officer, Permanent Rep & Special Rep Relations Office of the President External Relations P3 38 Publication Officer Office of the President Communications P3 39 Programme Officer, Free Trade Area Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism Customs P3 40 Programme Officer, Process Management Office of the Vice President Strategic Management P3 41 Programme Officer, Strategic Analysis Office of the Vice President Strategic Management P3 42 Programme Officer, Performance Reports Office of the Vice President Monitoring & Evaluation P3 43 Programme Officer, Information and Communication Technology Office of the Vice President Community Computer Centre P3 44 Programme Officer, Standards Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism Industry & Mines P3 45 Programme Officer, Security Sector Reform Political Affairs, Peace & Security Peace & Security P3 46 Programme Officer, Small Arms Political Affairs, Peace & Security Small Arms Unit P3 47 Programme Officer, Program Management Political Affairs, Peace & Security Early Warning P3 48 Programme Officer, Tourism Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism Free Movement & Tourism P3

49 Programme Officer, Trade Policy Trade, Customs, Industry & Mines, Free Movement & Tourism Trade P3

To know more about and apply for the above positions, interested ECOWAS citizens are advised to visit the official ECOWAS Website: www.ecowas.int .