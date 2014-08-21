VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional group of fifteen West African countries, founded in 1975, its mission is to promote economic, integration in all fields of economic activity, particularly industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial questions as well as social and cultural matters.

In January 2007, The Secretariat of ECOWAS, headquartered in Abuja, was transformed into a Commission to be headed by a President, assisted by a Vice President and seven Commissioners, with twenty-seven Directorates to be led by Directors, implementing programmes aligned with the organization’s objectives. As part of this integration process, ECOWAS is currently engaged in the implementation of a series of critical and strategic programmes, for which it wishes to recruit qualified and capable nationals of ECOWAS member-states into the following position:

S/N POST DEPARTMENT DIRECTORATE GRADE 1 Director, Conference and Protocol General Administration & Conference Conference & Protocol D1

To know more about and apply for the above position, interested ECOWAS citizens are advised to visit the official ECOWAS Website: www.ecowas.int.