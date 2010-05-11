Consultancy Announcement

Job title: Consultancy to Undertake a Feasibility Study on The Planning and Implementation of a Health Insurance Scheme for Civil Servants

Duration: 5 weeks

Application Deadline: Friday 21st May 2010A

Terms of Reference

BACKGROUND

The Government of The Gambia has put in place a comprehensive set of national policy frameworks for sustained economic growth, poverty reduction and achieving the MDGs. The country has also, since 2003 had an impressive macro-economic performance, achieving 6% of GDP growth for 2008.

Developing and maintaining the requisite human and institutional capacities including economic governance however, remain a primary challenge. The government is keen to ensure that there is adequate human and institutional capacities to formulate policies design and implement development programmes and deliver quality services to meet the country?s development priorities.

The main objective of the PSRICD project is to lay the basis for development, financing and implementation of long-term strategy for public service reform and institutional capacity development under strengthened government leadership, while at the same time addressing short-term capacity needs in key national institutions.

One of the important challenges for the government is to improve the working conditions, allowances and entitlements for civil servants to attract and retain qualified staff. Additional entitlements such as A health insurance scheme could serve, as part of a package of comprehensive benefits designed to enhance the social welfare of civil servants and their dependants.

The purpose of this consultancy is to prepare a detailed analysis, review and assessment of various options and make recommendations on planning for and implementing a health insurance scheme or system for civil servants.

MAIN TASKS FOR THE CONSUTANT(S)

1. Conduct a desk review and analysis of health insurance systems and schemes in the private and parastatal sectors in The Gambia and within the sub-region.

2. Make a comparative analysis of the different systems, processes and procedures governing the health insurance available for civil servants, including the organizational structures, resources, budgets and levels of authority, coverage areas, etc involved in these systems/institutions.

3. Undertake an analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of implementing a health insurance scheme/system for Gambian civil servants; and

4. Produce a feasibility study including related cost and resources needed to plan and implement any recommended scheme/system in the Gambia.

EXPECTED OUTCOMES

High quality report produced on the feasibility study in the planning and implementation of a health insurance scheme for civil servants (4 hard copies and an electronic version).

A validation workshop conducted for high level senior officials to present the findings and results of the feasibility study.

TIME FRAME

The time frame for the consultancy service will be 5 weeks in total.

PROFILE OF THE CONSULTANT

Highly qualified consultant(s) is/are required. The consultant or the lead consultant (if a team) should have the following qualifications:

Masters degree in human resources, law, economic management or related health science fields.

At least 15 years of professional experience in the related area, of which at least 10 years working experience within the civil service, in human resources development and /or health insurance schemes for civil servants

Excellent English writing skills and proven ability to produce good quality reports.

Advanced level of computer skills, experienced user of word, excel and other processing applications

Knowledge of Gambia Public Service rules and regulations will be considered an asset.

Detailed background information on this consultancy is available at the Project Management, Management Unit C/O Personnel Management Office-PMO, New Administrative Building, The Quadrangle, Banjul.

Submission of applications

Applications should be submitted to:

The Resident Representative

UNDP The Gambia

5,

P.O.Box 553

Cape Point, Banjul

Or through email: registry.gm@undp.org, indicating ?Consultancy to Undertake a Feasibility Study on the Planning and Implementation of a Health Insurance Scheme for Civil Servants? in the subject field.

The closing date for applications is Friday 21 May 2010. Any applications received after this date will not be given consideration. Only short-listed candidates whose applications respond to the above criteria will be contacted for an interview.